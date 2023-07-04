Baby boar spotted at Tuscany Park in Greenfield safely captured and released

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE ON JULY 5, 2023 AT 10:49 AM: Greenfield Police Department said the boar was safely captured and released as of Tuesday at 7:23 p.m.

"The boar, who was nicknamed, Pumba, was released away from Greenfield, back into its natural habitat," said police.

ORIGINAL STORY

Greenfield Police said a baby boar was recently seen at Tuscany Park over the last two days.

Police urge everyone to exercise caution and prioritize their safety.

Do not attempt to capture or approach the baby boar: While it may seem harmless and cute, wild animals can exhibit unpredictable behavior when they feel threatened or cornered. Mom is nearby, and wild animals will protect their young when they feel threatened or cornered. It's best to keep a safe distance. Greenfield Police

If you spot the baby boar or other wild animals contact the Greenfield Police Department non-emergency line at 831-385-8311.