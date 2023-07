MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A small plane landed safely in a field near Pajaro with all occupants accounted for, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies at the scene say the plane was able to land properly around 6 p.m. Monday.

Both occupants of the plane are expected to be okay.

The sheriff's office says the FAA is aware of the incident and there doesn't appear to be a fuel spill at the scene.