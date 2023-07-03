Multiple Transportation Projects in Monterey County get state approval to move forward

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Multiple transportation projects and programs throughout Monterey County got the green light to move forward from the California State Transportation Commission.

The Transportation Agency for Monterey County announced on Monday that the State Transportation Commission approved several projects and actions going forward.

State Route 156/Castroville Boulevard Interchange

The State Commission approved the Final Environmental Impact Report for the Highway 156/Castroville Boulevard Interchange project. They also approved an additional 12-month time extension to request the $20 million Trade Corridor Enhancement Program funding allocation for the construction of the project. The extension allows time for PG&E to complete utility relocation work by December 2023 and for Caltrans to finish the right-of-way certification and award the construction contract.

Fort Ord Regional Trail & Greenway: Canyon Del Rey

The commission approved $9 million in funding from the Active Transportation Program funds for the construction of the Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway Highway 218 segment. The Canyon Del Rey segment will be the first part of the proposed 32-mile regional trail.

The trail will provide a safe alternative route to Highway 218 from Del Rey Woods Elementary School in Seaside to Laguna Grande Park with the construction of a 1.5-mile paved bicycle and pedestrian trail.

The Transportation Agency of Monterey County Board of Directors voted on June 28 to request construction bids for the project.

Monterey County Rail Extension – Salinas Layover Facility

The State Transportation Commission did give a time extension of 20 months from $12.6 million in construction funds from the State Transportation Improvement Program for the Monterey County Rail Extension. The funds would go to a layover facility in Salinas. The County Transportation agency is working on getting Union Pacific Railroad review and approval of design plans.

Monterey-Salinas Transit Zero Emission Bus Replacements

The State Transportation Commission approved an amendment for the Local Partnership Program which allowed adding MST's Zero Emission Bus Replacement Project and a programming of a total of $471,000 in fiscal years 2022-23 and 2023-24.

The project will allow a purchase of one battery electric bus to replace a diesel bus that reached the end of its life. The bus replacement will reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve safety for the transit system.