Greenfield agencies highlight firework safety ahead of Independence Day

GREENFIELD, CA. (KION-TV): The Greenfield Fire Department plans to crack down on the use of illegal fireworks ahead of Independence Day tomorrow.

Greenfield Police said they responded to 4 fires last week, one of those fires was sparked by fireworks here near southbound 101 and oak avenue. Something, they said they're looking out for on Independence Day.

People were showing up to fireworks stands across the central coast to buy their fireworks for Independence Day.

Greenfield police said they will patrol the city, Thursday, followed closely by greenfield fire crews. Greenfield's fire said the community can do its part to make sure nothing dangerous happens.

“If they're going to light off fireworks, to have a bucket filled with water so they can properly dispose of the discarded firework that has the proper state seal,” said Tyler Keisling, Fire Chief, for Greenfield fire department.

Just last week-- greenfield fire said they responded to multiple fires—one near Highway 101 that they believe was started because of fireworks.

“For fourth of July, we up-staffed one additional engine, to help out with the event we're having here at patriot park,” said Keisling.

For people like Maria Sánchez who likes fireworks, she said her concern is seeing children light any fireworks.

“Their parents should be there because they're not well-prepared to light off fireworks because then they end up doing things they're not supposed to,” said Sanchez.

Greenfield fire and police said they will be working together for any fireworks-related incidents.