Motorcyclist dead in Watsonville crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said that a male motorcyclist in his 30's is dead after being involved in a crash with an SUV.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on the intersection of Hushbeck Avenue and Bridge Street.

Watsonville PD said that the motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive.

Anybody who witnessed the crash is asked to call Watsonville Police at 831-471-1151.