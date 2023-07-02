Skip to Content
Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead in Watsonville crash

Photo of the scene of a deadly crash that took place on the intersection of Hushbeck Avenue and Bridge Street.
Watsonville PD
Photo of the scene of a deadly crash that took place on the intersection of Hushbeck Avenue and Bridge Street.
By
Published 10:50 AM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said that a male motorcyclist in his 30's is dead after being involved in a crash with an SUV.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon on the intersection of Hushbeck Avenue and Bridge Street.

Watsonville PD said that the motorcyclist died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries and is expected to survive.

Anybody who witnessed the crash is asked to call Watsonville Police at 831-471-1151.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content