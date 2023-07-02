Skip to Content
Early morning structure fire breaks out on Research Park Drive

Photo of a structure fire on a buisness property on the 2600 block of Research Park Drive in Santa Cruz County
Capitola Police
Photo of a structure fire on a buisness property on the 2600 block of Research Park Drive in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Capitola Police said that a structure fire broke out on the 2600 block of Research Park Drive in unincorporated Santa Cruz County early Sunday morning.

Capitola Police said that they were requested by Central Fire of Santa Cruz County to locate a plume of smoke in the area of 41st Avenue and Southbound Highway 1.

Officers were able to trace the origin of the smoke to a business property on Research Park Drive around 3:40 a.m.

Another photo of the structure fire that took place on 2600 block of Research Park Drive in unincorporated Santa Cruz County. Photo courtesy of Capitola Police.

According to officers, the fire appeared to be consuming a pile of rubbish before jumping to a nearby shed and eventually to a building on the property.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time and there are no reported injuries.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

