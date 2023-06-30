Skip to Content
Missing at-risk woman last seen in Salinas near Riker Street and Woodside Drive found safely

today at 11:42 AM
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE: Salinas Police said the missing woman was found safely.

Salinas Police said they are looking for a woman that was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Yolanda Cardenas, 76, left her home on foot in the area of Riker Street and Woodside Drive. She was seen wearing a green shirt and black pants.

Police say she walks with a limp and uses a cane.

If you see her call 911.

Ricardo Tovar

