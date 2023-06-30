Skip to Content
Greenfield Fire Department tackling vegetation fire in empty field, nearby homes evacuated

By
today at 1:34 PM
Published 1:30 PM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Greenfield Police Department said the fire department is handling a vegetation fire in an empty field on Friday.

The fire was behind the 900 block of Tyler Avenue. Officers arrived and evacuated nearby homes.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area while firefighters and emergency services are working.

"Please stay alert, expect temporary road closures, and follow the instructions of emergency personnel in the area," said the Greenfield Police.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

