Draymond Green re-signs with Warriors for 4-years and $100 million

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- Per multiple NBA insiders, free agent Draymond Green has resigned with the Golden State Warriors.

The deal is reportedly for 4-years and $100 million. There is a player option for year four.

The 33-year-old 4-time NBA All-Star and First Team All-Defensive player has been the heart of the Warrior's four NBA Championships.

It was clear the Warriors valued keeping the championship core intact after shipping Jordan Poole to the Wizards earlier this month, in a move for veteran Chris Paul. Poole and Green notoriously got into an altercation that ended with Jordan Poole getting punched by Green before the start of the season.