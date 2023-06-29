Seaside Police looking for attempted carjacking suspect

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thursday morning, Seaside Police is looking for a male suspect who attempted to steal a car on June 21.

Seaside Police said that the male suspect arrived in a stolen vehicle and arrived at the Monterey Weekly on 668 Williams Avenue around 4:16 p.m.

Officers said the suspect exited the stolen vehicle he was driving in, threw a hard object at a parked vehicle and shattered the parked vehicle's window.

At the time of the reported incident, there was a juvenile inside the parked vehicle and the victim was uninjured.

The suspect was driving a stolen silver Hyundai Sonata that is four doors with dual exhaust with a California partial license plate 8ZUH826. Officers said that the stolen vehicle he was driving is based out of Gilroy.

The suspect is in his 20's and 5'7'', 145 lbs and has an unknown neck tattoo. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black Nike hoodie with white lettering, black paints and wearing grey gloves.

If you have seen the suspect in the Seaside area, you are asked to contact Seaside Police.