Monterey County District Attorney’s Office seize and destroy 1,400 pounds of illegal cannabis

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Thursday that an illegal cannabis operation was discovered in rural Salinas.

The district attorney's office said while the operation was liscensed and permitted, it was not reporting any cultivation activity to the state amd county regulators. An inspection of the property was conducted and law enforcement said the operation was cultivating, harvesting, and processing cannabis.

In total, law enforcement found and destroyed 1,400 pounds of unlawful cannabis. Investigators say this case is ongoing.