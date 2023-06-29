Skip to Content
Top Stories

Monterey County District Attorney’s Office seize and destroy 1,400 pounds of illegal cannabis

MGN
By
Published 4:29 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced Thursday that an illegal cannabis operation was discovered in rural Salinas.

The district attorney's office said while the operation was liscensed and permitted, it was not reporting any cultivation activity to the state amd county regulators. An inspection of the property was conducted and law enforcement said the operation was cultivating, harvesting, and processing cannabis.

In total, law enforcement found and destroyed 1,400 pounds of unlawful cannabis. Investigators say this case is ongoing.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content