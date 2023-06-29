Man follows woman for 20 minutes and makes lewd comments in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey Police said they are investigating a case where a man allegedly followed a woman for 20 minutes and harassed her.

On Tuesday, at around 8:33 p.m., Monterey Police said they arrived at a recreation trail in the area of Sloat Avenue. The female victim said that she was walking when a man riding a bicycle began to follow her.

The suspect allegedly made several lewd comments to teh victim and refused to stop when asked, said police. She was followed for around 20 minutes before the suspect left the area.

The suspect is described as an African American male, clean-shaven with curly hair, approximately 25 years old, 5’8” tall, and weighing 200 lbs. He was seen wearing a black “puffy” jacket with tan pants and riding a bicycle in the area of Del Monte Avenue and Palo Verde Avenue.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Monterey Police at (831) 646-3914. Anyone with information regarding this is also encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Greg Galin at (831) 646-3872 or to remain anonymous call (831) 646-3840.