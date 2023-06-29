Cannery Row hoping new attractions boost business post-pandemic

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- From arcades to even an amusement park ride—multiple new attractions are coming to Cannery Row, boosting an economy previously facing hurdles as a result of the pandemic.

“Well, I've been to Disneyland twice, and I loved it, so I'm looking forward to that,” said Mia Glodek, a tourist from the Bay Area.

That's how tourists felt when they heard the news cannery row will soon have a ride--similar to the soarin' ride at Disneyland. Another ride, pirate-themed, is in its final stages but is welcoming riders now.

Some nearby business owners say they're excited about the changes to cannery row because she tells me it will bring more clients to the restaurant she works for.

“We have the aquarium, we do have a small arcade across the street from us, but having these attractions is going to definitely bring more people and a lot more families in and hopefully give us more business as well,” said Marrissa Guzman, assistant general manager, at Sly Mcfly's.

The “Oscar's Playground” arcade is another addition to the area. It's been open for a year, just down the street from the heart of the peninsula—the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The City of Monterrey also said these new attractions will give a new appeal to cannery row. Businesses said with these new attractions opening up, they hope to see more people at night.