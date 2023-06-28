Skip to Content
Salinas Police looking for suspect in Rianda Circle shooting homicide

Salinas Police
By
today at 11:21 AM
Published 10:18 AM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are looking for a suspect wanted in a shooting homicide that occurred on Rianda Circle Monday.

Police said around 12:30 a.m. they responded to a ShotSpotter alert of shots fired in the area of Rianda Circle. Ismael "Angel" Ledesma, 32, was found near a tent with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local trauma center and later died of his injuries.

Salinas Police said they do not have any suspect information at this time.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

