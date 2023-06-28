Independence Day Events around the Central Coast

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Fourth Of July is around the corner and we have a list of family events to checkout throughout the Central Coast.

From firework shows to parades, here are the events listed for Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito Counties.

Monterey County

Ft. Hunter Liggett Freedom Fest: The U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hunter Liggett will be hosting their Freedom Fest at Schoonover Airfield on Saturday July 2nd. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be bouncy houses and carnival-style games to a water dunk tank to axe throwing to real HumVee riders to for age-appropriate attendees. There will also be live music and entertainment.

City of King City Fireworks Show and Parade: King City will be having multiple events to celebrate Independence Day. There will be a fireworks show on July 3rd at Salinas Valley Fairgrounds Stampede Arena that will start at 9 p.m. The gates will open at 7 p.m. and their is a $1 admission fee.

The parade will take place on the Fourth of July at 10:30 a.m. The parade will start on 2nd Street and Broadway Street and ends on Mildred Avenue.

Soledad Fireworks Show and Parade : The City of Soledad will be having two Fourth of July events in Soledad. There will be a Star Spangled Children's Parade and Celebration that will start on Main Street at Noon. There will also be festivities at Chester Aaroe Park that will be capped off with a fireworks show from noon to 8:30 p.m.

Greenfield Fireworks Celebration: The City of Greenfield will be having their 4th of July Event at 5 p.m. on July 4 at Patriot Park on 1351 Oak Avenue. There will be food vendors plus a fireworks show that will take place at 9 p.m.

City of Salinas: 4th of July Celebration at Central Park taking place on July 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The celebration will have vendors, food trucks and music. There will also be a Safe and Sane fireworks display on the Basketball Court.

Carmel-by-the-Sea 4th of July Celebration: There will be a family-style celebration taking place at Devendorf Park. The Monterey County Pops! will be returning to the celebration with a live performance that will start at 2 p.m. They will also be hosting an open rehearsal and soundcheck from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monterey: "Monterey's Big 4th of July Celebration Parade," : The parade starts at the corner of Alvarado and Pearl Streets. There will be festive floats, parotitic displays and costumes. It will continue on Calle Principal until Jefferson Street. Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Monterey: "Big Little Backyard Bar-B-Que and Entertainment Extravaganza,": The city will have their Free Big Little Backyard Bar-B-Que plus loads of entertainment. That will be held at Colton Hall Lawn on Pacific Street. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the featured bands include

11a.m. to 12:30p.m.: Shane Dwight

12:30p.m. to 2p.m.: Pure Ecstasy

2p.m. to 3:30p.m.: Money Band

3:30p.m. to 5p.m.: Pop Fiction

City officials said that this an alcohol-free event.

Monterey: "July 4th on the Wharf," Fisherman's Wharf, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m: Old Fisherman's Wharf will be decorated in red, white and blue for photo ops for family and friends.

From 12 pm - 5 pm Uncle Sam will be at Candy World for more photo ops and giving out free flag-themed salt water taffy.

From 2 p.m. - 5 p.m: Stilt walkers will be dressed up in Patrotic colors and entertaining the crowd. Plus they will be avaliable to take photos.

From 3 p.m. to 4 p.m: Enjoy a free performance in front of Rockfish Harbor Grill by the Loma Linda String Orchestra.

Monterey: "Living History Day," Monterey State Historical Park, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m: The Monterey State Historic Park will have a special living history day in the Memory Garden Monterey on 20 Custom House Plaza.

There will be blacksmithing, rope making and leather stamping demonstrations plus 19th-century games. The event is free but a $5 donation is suggested.

Pacific Grove: "4th of July Drive and Dine," Downtown Pacific Grove, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.: The Chamber of Commerce will host a Fourth of July Drive and Dine event in downtown PG. The event will have live music, restaurant promos and outdoor kids activities.

Some of the live music performers include Katherine Lavin Band, Firefly Band, Monterey Peninsula Voices Choir.

Seaside: "Red White and Blues Festival," City Hall, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: The City will have their 4th of July: Red, White and Blues event at the City Hall Lawn on 440 Harcourt Ave. There will be music, food, kids get free hot dogs and lots of games.

Coco Montoya and special guests Rosewood plus John "Broadway" Tucker Revue.

City officials said that no alcohol, drugs, BBQs or dogs will be allowed at the event.

Spreckels 4th of July Event- There will be food, crafts and live entertainment. There will be music by Silvertrain. The event starts at 10 a.m. in Spreckels.

Santa Cruz County

Watsonville: "Spirit of Watsonville 4th of July Parade," Main Street. 12:30 to 3 p.m.: The City of Watsonville will be hosting their Spirit of Watsonville 4th of July Parade in Downtown Watsonville. The parade starts at 12:30 p.m. at the corner of Freedom Boulevard and Main Street and will proceed down Main Street which will be ending on the corner of First Street and Rodriguez Street. There will be food booths and local arts plus crafts vendors on Peck Street from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Aptos: "World's Shortest Parade," Soquel Drive from State Park Drive to Trout Gulch Road, 10 am: The World's Shortest Parade returns to Aptos. The parade begins at 10 a.m. on the corner of Soquel and State Park Drive will continue to Trout Gulch Road.

Scotts Valley July 4th Parade and Flyover: The parade takes place from 1 p.m. and will start at the Intersection of Scotts Valley Drive and Carbonero Way. The parade heads north towards El Pueblo Road and loops back to Carbonero Way. There will be a military flyover in Scotts Valley as well.

Boulder Creek: July 4th Parade and Block Party: City of Boulder Creek will be hosting a parade that will start on Central Avenue at 10 a.m. There will also food vendors and live music.

City of Boulder Creek will be hosting a parade that will start on Central Avenue at 10 a.m. There will also food vendors and live music. Santa Cruz: "37th Annual Santa Cruz Firecracker 1K-5K-10K Fun Run,": The firecracker race is back for 2023 which includes a 10k, 5k and Kids 1k Fun Run. The race will start and finish at Harvey West Park. In the 10k race, runners will towards the "Thrill of the Hill" in Pogonip Park before topping out on the Spring Trail that winds through the beautiful meadow by UC Santa Cruz before returning to the Harvey West Park.

The firecracker race is back for 2023 which includes a 10k, 5k and Kids 1k Fun Run. The race will start and finish at Harvey West Park. In the 10k race, runners will towards the "Thrill of the Hill" in Pogonip Park before topping out on the Spring Trail that winds through the beautiful meadow by UC Santa Cruz before returning to the Harvey West Park. Wilder Ranch State Park: "Old-Fashioned Independence Day," 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Be transported back in time to an 1900's-style Independence Day celebration. There will be a parade through the ranch at noon. There are lawn games, machine shop and blacksmith demos. The event is free and a vehicle day use fee is $10

San Benito County