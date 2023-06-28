Greenfield Fire Department extinguish two believed firework-caused vegetation fires
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said that the Greenfield Fire Department extinguished two vegetation fires on Wednesday.
The first fire happened late in the morning on the 1000 block of Elm Avenue. The second occurred in the afternoon on Highway 101, near Oak Avenue.
Fireworks are believed to be the cause of both fires.
These incidents serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by illegal fireworks. They might seem like harmless fun, but their repercussions can be grave. We urge you to do your part in keeping our community safe by purchasing Safe and Sane fireworks and using them responsibly.Greenfield Police