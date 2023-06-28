Arrest made after bear spray road rage incident in Live Oak

LIVE OAK, Calif. (KION-TV)- Deputies said they made an arrest after a bear spray attack was caught on video and posted to social media, said the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office.

This incident took place along 17th Avenue in Live Oak. "in the video the suspect could be seen getting out of her car and using bear spray on another driver," said the sheriff's office.

Someone who saw the video identified the suspect as 32-year-old Sofia Pascasio.

Pascasio was arrested over the weekend and charged with hit and run, assault with a deadly weapon, illegal possession and use of mace, and probation violation, said the sheriff's office.