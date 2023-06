GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cur Police said they lifted a shelter-in-place issued on Tuesday morning after a mountain lion was spotted.

Police had asked residents in the neighborhood of Gault Street and Darwin Street to Seabright Avenue and Frederick Street to shelter in place.

Biologists are still in the area trying to monitor and find the big cat.

If you see a mountain lion, do not approach, call 911.