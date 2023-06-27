Seaside Police use license plate readers to track Greenfield attempted murder suspect

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A joint effort between multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted murder.

On the evening of June 13, 2023, two men were seen on surveillance video shooting at each other near a busy shopping center park in Greenfield, said Greenfield Police. Several witnesses came forward and told Greenfield Police what they saw.

Arrests warrants were then issued for Gregorio Castaneda, 30, of Greenfield, and Steven Zavala, 30, of King City. Seaside Police helped locate Castendad last week and they said, "Seaside PD captured one of the attempted murder suspects after he drove in our city and our Flock License Plate Reader cameras alerted us."

Castaneda was arrested and a residential search warrant in Seaside was issued, a firearm was found, said police.

With assistance from the Soledad Police Department and the Monterey County Probation Department, Zavala was also located and arrested for alleged involvement in the same shooting.

"Additionally, the Greenfield and Soledad Police Department, in collaboration with the Monterey County Probation Department, served a residential warrant at the home of Luis Lopez, 25, on the 100 block of Huerta Avenue. After the shooting, Zavala hid at Lopez’s apartment," said Greenfield Police.

Lopez was arrested after more evidence of drug sales was located by police.

Castaneda was booked for murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, said Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $1,000,000.

Zavala was booked into county jail for attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, per the Monterey County Jail.