SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Keanu Reeves must have heard "It's happening in Soledad" as the Canadian actor was seen getting some coffee and greeting a few lucky fans on Tuesday.

Starbucks told KION the 58-year-old "John Wick" star was there to charge his electric vehicle. He was seen in another photo on social media with long-time partner Alexandra Grant.

Well whatever the occasion we hoped you had an "Excellent!" time on the Central Coast!