Husband allegedly stabs and kills wife while two toddlers present in Salinas: police

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police confirmed a woman has died after being stabbed by her husband on Sunday on the 100 block of Natividad Road Sunday around 3 p.m.

Rodrigo Bravo, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child cruelty, domestic violence, violation of parole, and violating a domestic violence restraining order, per the Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $1,020,000.

Salinas Police said they responded to a victim of a stabbing and found Eleni Tavau, 30, with multiple stab wounds. She was unresponsive when police arrived.

Officers rendered medical aid to Tavau before she was taken to the hospital in grave condition. She later died of her injuries, said police.

Her two toddler-aged children were present at the time law enforcement arrived, said police. At 5:30 p.m. Rodrigo turned himself in at the Salinas Police Department.