Skip to Content
Top Stories

Husband allegedly stabs and kills wife while two toddlers present in Salinas: police

By
Updated
today at 2:43 PM
Published 1:20 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police confirmed a woman has died after being stabbed by her husband on Sunday on the 100 block of Natividad Road Sunday around 3 p.m.

Rodrigo Bravo, 32, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, child cruelty, domestic violence, violation of parole, and violating a domestic violence restraining order, per the Monterey County Jail. His bail is set at $1,020,000.

Salinas Police said they responded to a victim of a stabbing and found Eleni Tavau, 30, with multiple stab wounds. She was unresponsive when police arrived.

Officers rendered medical aid to Tavau before she was taken to the hospital in grave condition. She later died of her injuries, said police.

Her two toddler-aged children were present at the time law enforcement arrived, said police. At 5:30 p.m. Rodrigo turned himself in at the Salinas Police Department.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content