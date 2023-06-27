Castro’s Surf n Turf one of King City’s crown jewels

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- I almost drove past this place when I saw it, the outside looks like every old breakfast diner I've ever been inside. I had been looking forward to this place for weeks and it looked so boring on the outside.

Had I not just gone on a hike and been famished I might have missed out on one of the best eating experiences I've had on the Central Coast.

Castro’s Surf n Turf makes up for its bland exterior with a wild and inviting interior. Everywhere you look there is a new piece of artwork you hadn't noticed.

From Marly Monroe, Frida Kahlo, Selena and the Mona Lisa on one wall, to anime surfboards, to 90s Cartoons painted on the bathroom walls, dollars on top of the above the counters, kayaks lined with stickers. I couldn't help but smile at how creative the inside was.

The muted colors of the walls help the art stand out more than it would already. It avoids feeling tacky and instead makes you feel like there was thought and care poured into every inch of the dining area.

I ordered the Baja Surf n Turf burrito and my friend ordered the Surf n Turf Tacos. They were plated so beautifully that I swore I was at a Michelin Star restaurant.

The presentation was one thing, but it tasted as good as it looked, and it looked incredible. The steak was perfectly cooked, and every bite had a good mix of avocado, rice, cheese shrimp, and sauce. I asked for some red salsa that added a gentle kick that added to the experience.

The slogan on the basket wrapping said " Proudly not fast food," and I could tell. There were no shortcuts taken. Rarely has an eating establishment made me grin the entire time I've been inside, but Castro’s Surf n Turf did.

They need to do something about the exterior of the building because it's doing them no favors. However, this is one food spot I'll recommend to anyone and everyone.