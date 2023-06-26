Santa Cruz Metro to get $20.3 million in federal funding

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District will receive $20.3 million in federal funding through through the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No Emission Grant Program (Low-No Program) and the FY 2023 Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

The offices of U.S. California Senators Alex Padilla and Diane Feinstein announced the funding on Monday.

Santa Cruz Metro was one of nine transportation agencies/cities throughout the state that received federal funding through the FTA's low-no program.

The federal Funding for the Santa Cruz Metropolitan Transit District will go towards their Zero-Emission Buses, Fueling, and Workforce Development Project.

In total, the FTA awarded $184 Million in Grants to Help California Transition to Clean Buses.

For a full list of transportation agencies that were funded, click here.