Monterey County Digital Equity survey ends on Friday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif, (KION-TV)- People living in Monterey County only have until Friday to take the Digital Equity Survey as part of California's Digital Equity Plan.

County officials said that they have a goal of getting at least 250 responses to the survey to best gauge local needs.

Feedback from the survey will help county and state leaders form a plan to fund programs that provide reliable internet, computers, and the skills to use them.

County officials said that the state needs to hear especially from those who struggle most with accessing the internet due to factors such as economics, disabilities, rural locations or language barriers.

The survey is available in 14 different languages including English and Spanish right here.