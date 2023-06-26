Skip to Content
Jon Hamm gets married in Big Sur

BIG SUR, Calif. (KION-TV)-It was a Mad Men themed wedding in Big Sur over the weekend.

After two years of dating, Actor Jon Hamm married actress Anna Osceola on Saturday at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur according to celebrity news outlet Page Six.

The Big Sur venue has special meaning to Hamm. They filmed the Mad Men series finale at Anderson Canyon in 2015 where Hamm's character Don Draper was doing yoga and thought of the came up with the iconic 1970's “Hilltop” Coca-Cola ad.

Some other notable celebrities that were in attendance included Paul Rudd, Larry David, Tina Fey and Brooke Shields.

Hamm met Osceola during the Mad Men series finale in 2015.

