Repairs to Jarvis Slide on Highway 17 to start on Monday night

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Starting on Monday night, Caltrans will be making repairs to Jarvis Slide on Highway 17 which will result in overnight lane closures.

The work is being done on Highway 17 north of Scotts Valley.

Crews are constructing a rock fence barrier, adding mesh drapery and constructing a drainage system at Jarvis Slide which was damaged during the winter storms in 2018.

Travelers in both directions of Hwy. 17 will encounter a reduction to one lane of travel between Vine Hill Rd. and Sugarloaf Rd. beginning Monday June 26, from 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Drivers on southbound Highway 17 will encounter a reduction to one lane of travel between Sugarloaf Rd. and Vine Hill Rd.

Drivers on northbound Highway 17 will cross over to the southbound direction of travel after Vine Hill Rd. and continue north in the southbound lanes until Sugarloaf Rd.

Overnight lane closures will take place Monday through Thursday nights for the next two to three months.