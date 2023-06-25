Skip to Content
No injuries reported in overnight shooting at Acosta Plaza

Photo of the scene at Acosta Plaza from an overnight shooting that took place on Saturday night.
Ricardo Tovar KION
today at 5:40 PM
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said that no injuries were reported in an overnight shooting at Acosta Plaza on Saturday night.

Our reporter who was at the scene said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. on the 900 block of Acosta Plaza.

Salinas Police said that the shooting stemmed from an altercation and one shot was fired but nobody was hit.

Officers said that there is no suspect description at this time and no arrests have been made at this time.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

