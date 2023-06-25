Forward progress on vegetation fire on Metz Road has stopped

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- UPDATE ON JUNE 25, 2023 AT 3:05 PM- CAL FIRE BEU confirmed that forward progress on a vegetation fire at Metz Road and Topo Ranch has stopped.

CAL FIRE says that the fire burned 15 acres in the grass and did not threatened any structures. There are no current evacuations in the area at this time.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said that firefighters are working to finish containment lines around the fire.

Original Story

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office and local fire agencies are responding to a vegetation fire at Metz Road and Topo Ranch just north of King City.

The Sheriff's Office said that deputies are beginning evacuations in the immediate area. They are asking the public to avoid the area to allow emergency personal to work safely.

We are working to get you updates and this story will be updated.