50-year-old San Jose man arrested on DUI charges after driving truck into the Pacific Ocean

Photo of a truck that crashed into the Ocean from East Cliff Drive.
CHP Santa Cruz
CHP Santa Cruz
today at 12:16 PM
Published 11:36 AM

PLEASURE POINT, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that a 50-year-old San Jose man has been arrested on DUI charges after a truck was driven off East Cliff Drive at 33rd Avenue and into the Pacific Ocean.

CHP Santa Cruz said that the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. The 50-year-old San Jose man suffered major injuries and was later arrested for DUI. He was the only occupant inside the truck.

According to Santa Cruz County District 1 Supervisor Manu Koeing, CHP was able to lift the truck out of the ocean around 10 a.m.

CHP Santa Cruz did say that the U.S. Coast Guard has been notified of the crash.

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

