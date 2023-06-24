Skip to Content
Top Stories

Fire rips through a Carmel home, one person displaced: CAL FIRE￼

By
New
Published 7:42 PM

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV) – A house fire on the 24,000 block of Outlook Drive in Carmel had firefighters busy Saturday afternoon. The fire destroyed at least half of the home, according to CAL FIRE.

Crews arriving on scene reported heavy smoke fire coming from the garage of the two-story home. The homeowner was the only person inside the home when the fire broke out. He was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and released, according to CAL FIRE.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes. Monterey County Sheriff Deputies were also on scene.

At least one person was displaced because of the flames.

KION is working to find out the cause of the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Scott Rates

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content