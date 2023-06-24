Fire rips through a Carmel home, one person displaced: CAL FIRE￼

CARMEL, Calif. (KION-TV) – A house fire on the 24,000 block of Outlook Drive in Carmel had firefighters busy Saturday afternoon. The fire destroyed at least half of the home, according to CAL FIRE.

Crews arriving on scene reported heavy smoke fire coming from the garage of the two-story home. The homeowner was the only person inside the home when the fire broke out. He was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and released, according to CAL FIRE.

Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to nearby homes. Monterey County Sheriff Deputies were also on scene.

At least one person was displaced because of the flames.

KION is working to find out the cause of the fire.