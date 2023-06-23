Salinas convicted sex offender sentenced 4 years after threatening to kill his ex-wife

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a Salinas man was sentenced Friday for felony charges related to stalking his ex-wife.

Emiliano Gomez, 45, was sentenced to serve four years in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was found guilty of stalking his ex-wife, making criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, failure to register as a sex offender and violation of a criminal protective order, per the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 22, Jane Doe reported to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office that her estranged husband had sent her threatening messages and photographs, including one outside her home. The messages included threats to kill her, said Pacioni.

Gomez had been convicted of assaulting her with a knife, said Pacioni. Jane Doe feared for her safety and children, one of whom Gomez was the father of.

Gomez was found to be a convicted sex offender who was not complying with his registration requirements, said the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. A search warrant was issued and a number of modified BB guns, that looked rifles, were found, and a flair gun was found at his residence.

A flair gun is considered a firearm in California. Gomez also had ammunition at his home, and as a felon was prohibited from owning any, said Pacioni.