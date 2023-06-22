Skip to Content
Top Stories

California Attorney General helps welcome new Monterey County Filipino American judge

By
today at 7:52 PM
Published 7:47 PM

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Ceremonial Investiture was held at the Superior Court of Monterey County to welcome the county's second Filipino American judge on Thursday.

 Ian Rivamonte was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom back in April and begin his judicial assignment at the Salinas Courthouse on April 17.

“I am honored and humbled by the Governor’s appointment to the Monterey County Superior Court," Rivamonte said back in April. "I look forward to serving the great people of Monterey County with fairness, integrity, and dedication.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

There to help welcome and speak about the impact Rivamonte's appointment has for the Filipino American community was California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content