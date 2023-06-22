California Attorney General helps welcome new Monterey County Filipino American judge

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Ceremonial Investiture was held at the Superior Court of Monterey County to welcome the county's second Filipino American judge on Thursday.

Ian Rivamonte was appointed by Governor Gavin Newsom back in April and begin his judicial assignment at the Salinas Courthouse on April 17.

“I am honored and humbled by the Governor’s appointment to the Monterey County Superior Court," Rivamonte said back in April. "I look forward to serving the great people of Monterey County with fairness, integrity, and dedication.”

California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

There to help welcome and speak about the impact Rivamonte's appointment has for the Filipino American community was California Attorney General Rob Bonta.