USDA awards funding for Hartnell College and CSUMB ag programs

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The United States Department of Agriculture announced that they have awarded funding for the Hartnell College and Cal State University Monterey Bay agricultural programs on Monday morning.

Hartnell College is being awarded nearly $10 million in grant money to support students in agricultural careers.

School officials said it is the largest grant in college history. The funds from the USDA will fund a project called Hartnell College Learning to Lead: Career Pathways supporting U.S. Leafy Green Production.

The program's goal is to advance equity in agriculture jobs for disadvantaged and low income students.

Hartnell's program will be carried out in partnership with Cal State Monterey Bay, Imperial Valley College and the University of Arizona-Yuma.

CSUMB's agricultural plant and soil science program will receive a $5 million grant to expand and offer an enhanced career path to graduating students.

Jose Pablo “J.P.” Dundore-Arias who is the assistant professor of plant pathology for CSUMB said that 62 students will receive scholarships and about a dozen student field and research projects will be supported each year.

"Having a strong, highly visible program that’s meeting regional needs, elevates the profile of the institution and ultimately helps all of CSUMB’s programs,” Lawson said.

Dundore-Arias said as a result of the funding, 70 full-time summer internships with the local ag industry and the USDA will be paid for through the grant.