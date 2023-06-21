Salinas-born artist selected to play at NPR’s Tiny Desk concert in San Francisco

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Central Coast artist is making his way to fame, Alejandro Gomez, better known as "Flaco el Jandro", music career has led the way to perform at NPR's Tiny Desk concert tomorrow in San Francisco.

Gomez was born and raised in a household in Salinas where a variety of music was listened to. He wanted to be a musician since he was little.

The type of music he writes and produces is Chicano music and the majority of his music talks about self-love and about cultural identity something that he relates to.

"And then another side of all my music talks about identity crisis, which is something like a lot of Chicanos struggle with in this country,” said Gomez.” Not like being from Mexico and not being necessarily from here is a little like, you know.”

Gomez said he spends most of his time in his home-based studio in Marina, making music with other local artists.

His music career has opened the doors to perform at NPR's Tiny Desk tomorrow in San Francisco along with his band— something that he is very excited about because he has applied more than once.

"I'm super excited," said Gomez." Yeah, it's been gathering a lot of attention and I'm excited to just go perform for lots of new people."

He said he's had many concerts since the beginning of the year in different cities in California.

He said he has a lot of goals in the future but one of them is to continue to be doing what he loves the most.

"I hope to be doing this full time in the future, like more at a greater capacity than I already am,” said Gomez.” Yeah, My goal has always been to be able to support myself and like the people around me, just through music.

Flaco el Jandro has more than 3,000 Spotify listeners and you can find his music all over digital platforms.