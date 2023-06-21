Skip to Content
Top Stories

California Rodeo Carnival announced for mid-July

California Rodeo Salinas
By
Published 7:33 PM

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Salinas Rodeo is almost here, meaning the California Rodeo Salinas Carnival will follow with it.

Beginning on Friday, July 14th the Carnival will open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 295 Sun Way.

“We’re excited that Brass Ring Amusements Midway of Fun will be back in town for the 2023 Rodeo Carnival. Last year’s event was one of the best carnivals in the Rodeo’s history, and we look forward to providing another great family-friendly experience for everyone in our community this year,” said Danny Little, chairman of the carnival committee.

Admission and parking are $5 each and unlimited rides wristbands are $25, until July 13, then the price goes up on July 14 through July 23.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content