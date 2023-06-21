California Rodeo Carnival announced for mid-July

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Salinas Rodeo is almost here, meaning the California Rodeo Salinas Carnival will follow with it.

Beginning on Friday, July 14th the Carnival will open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. at 295 Sun Way.

“We’re excited that Brass Ring Amusements Midway of Fun will be back in town for the 2023 Rodeo Carnival. Last year’s event was one of the best carnivals in the Rodeo’s history, and we look forward to providing another great family-friendly experience for everyone in our community this year,” said Danny Little, chairman of the carnival committee.

Admission and parking are $5 each and unlimited rides wristbands are $25, until July 13, then the price goes up on July 14 through July 23.