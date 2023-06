SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man from Soledad wanted to share how a local police officer made his daughter's day.

Jerry Malagon said his daughter went up to the officer and asked for a sticker. What he gave her instead was a bird plushie on top of the sticker.

They quickly came up with the name Mr. Squeaks for her new feathered friend.

You can watch the full video below: