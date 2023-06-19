Highway 101 reckless driver arrested on Father’s Day after use of spike strip

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said that a white 2022 Ford Explorer was seen "zooming" past a CHP patrol car on Highway 101 on Sunday around 10:11 p.m.

The driver was identified as Kevin Stahl, age 44, CHP said he was weaving badly and was suspected to be either drunk or on drugs.

When an officer advised him to pull over the suspect refused. A high-speed chase followed. Several more CHP officers responded.

Stahl almost crashed into another vehicle during the chase, said CHP.

The suspect hit a spike strip deployed by another CHP officer north of Market Street on Highway 101. The front end tires were damaged, but he didn't stop said CHP.

He continued driving northbound until he pulled over north of Laurel Drive, said CHP. He was arrested and booked on charges for the chase and for having other warrants.

CHP found a large number of narcotics in his vehicle and that he was in fact driving under the influence.

He was booked into Monterey County Jail for possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics for sale, evading a peace officer, DUI for any drug and possession of a controlled substance, per Monterey County Jail.

His bail is set at $55,000.