Green declined his $27.6M player option for the 2023-24 season to enter free agency

By Jasmyn Wimbish

Draymond Green became the latest player to decline a contract option for the 2023-24 season and enter NBA free agency. Green, as expected, is turning down his $27.6 million player option with the Warriors for next season, per The Athletic. The Warriors mainstay could stay in Golden State, he'll just look to do so on a longer contract.

Fred VanVleet also declined his $22.8 million player option from the Toronto Raptors earlier this month and become an unrestricted free agent this summer, per Adrian Wojnarowski. This isn't a surprising development, as VanVleet is set to earn more money with a new contract, but there will be plenty of suitors interested in signing him away from Toronto when free agency starts on June 30.

The Raptors could be in the mix to re-sign VanVleet, but that is all dependent on what path Toronto decides to go down in the offseason. After missing the playoffs and recently firing head coach Nick Nurse (and hiring Darko Rajakovic), the Raptors are at a crossroads with their future.

VanVleet and Green are the first notable players to decline player options this summer in order to test free agency, and they will not be the last. Below is a full list of the notable player options this offseason, which includes stars like James Harden and Khris Middleton.