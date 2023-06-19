Deja Blue Soul Food Restaurant & Club brings soul to food and community in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Monterey County has a population of nearly half a million people, with just 11,162 people being of Black or African American ancestry, per worldpopulationreview.com.

Seaside has a population of 32,366 people, with 2,363 identifying as Black, per the City of Seaside. Meaning 21.2% of the Black population in Monterey County is in the City of Seaside.

A need for community is necessary for anybody, especially for those who make up a minority. In comes Deja Blue Soul Food Restaurant & Club, which brings the taste of the South to the Monterey Peninsula.

It's not just the food, they host Jazz and Blues nights and comedy events. Giving everyone who has never had exposure to these a perfect venue to experience something new. I happened to go during a comedy night, on Saturday that had me crying tears of joy and reciting jokes I heard on the car ride home.

Deja Blue is spacious, with a whole dining area, full bar, and patio space. Going was a trip back to the 70s, with top hats and colorful suits filling the room in a sea of color.

"We finally have a place to call our own in Seaside," echoed owner Darryl Choates to the crowd before the show started. Choates radiated this friendliness that was seen by every guest in attendance as well.

It felt like walking into a family gathering, but even new guests were treated with love and respect. Choates flew every comic into town and paid for their hotel rooms as well. That was a move that showed what kind of man Choates is; he wants to build a place for the community at any expense to himself.

Now, let's get to the food. Unfortunately, all the tasty entrees were gone by the time the comedy show started, so my options were limited. I was looking forward to trying collard greens, grits, black eyed peas with catfish, but tonight it was not meant to be.

I went with the combo plate full of fried wings, catfish and shrimp. I'll be the first to admit I'm not the biggest seafood fan, but the catfish was tasty, as were the wings and shrimp.

I got an order of fries to go along with it, which were unremarkable and inoffensive. I have to come back when they are solely a restaurant, I feel I'm not doing them justice otherwise.

The vibe and energy they provide are the real selling point for this location. The owner said they will not be hosting comedy events until September as they purchased the building next door and are expanding.

The owner hopes this will be enough to attract bigger acts and continue to give the people of Seaside a purely fun place to be at. I can't wait to return once the renovations are complete.

There is truly nothing like Deja Blue Soul Food Restaurant & Club on the Monterey Peninsula and I recommend anyone attend, regardless of age, ethnicity, or background.