Three people injured in head-on crash on Castroville Boulevard and Archer Road

PRUENDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said that three people were taken to a local hospital for major injuries after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Castroville Boulevard and Archer Road.

CHP Monterey told our reporter at the scene that the crash happened around noon on Saturday afternoon.

Officers said that a brown Kia Soul was heading eastbound on Castroville Boulevard and went into the westbound lane and hit a blue Nissan that had two people in the car.

One person who was in the KIA and both occupants that were in the blue Nissan were transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The crash is still under investigation and the road has since reopened to traffic.