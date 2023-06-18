Surfing sea otter takes over paddle out at Cowell Beach

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The annual Juneteenth paddle-out at Cowell Beach took a bit of an odd turn after a sea otter approached a group of surfers and wanted to lay on one of the boards.

Photos and videos from Twitter account, @NativeSantaCruz, shows the otter riding on the board Sunday.

A little video of the sea otter that likes surf boards pic.twitter.com/X5O8CNZaCc — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) June 19, 2023

According to the account handler, the otter took a gander at a couple of other boards before settling on a bright blue one.