Skip to Content
Top Stories

Surfing sea otter takes over paddle out at Cowell Beach

@NativeSantaCruz
By
New
Published 9:32 PM

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The annual Juneteenth paddle-out at Cowell Beach took a bit of an odd turn after a sea otter approached a group of surfers and wanted to lay on one of the boards.

Photos and videos from Twitter account, @NativeSantaCruz, shows the otter riding on the board Sunday.

According to the account handler, the otter took a gander at a couple of other boards before settling on a bright blue one.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Victor Guzman

Victor Guzman is the Assistant News Director at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content