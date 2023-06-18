Freedom Boulevard Reconstruction project starts on Monday

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced that construction crews will begin the first phase of paving for the Freedom Boulevard Reconstruction Project.

Both southbound lanes on Freedom Boulevard between Crestview Drive and Sydney Avenue will be closed. City officials said that two-way traffic will be shifted to the northbound lanes.

City officials said that the area most likely to the most traffic is a two-mile stretch of Freedom Boulevard between Crestview Drive and Sydney Avenue.

The alternate routes that drivers can take during construction are the following:

Southbound: Use Green Valley Road to Pennsylvania Drive or Green Valley Road to Main Street

Northbound: Use Main Street to Pennsylvania Drive or Main Street to Green Valley Road.

The project has five different phases of paving with each of the phases taking 10 days to complete. City officials say that the last phase is expected to be completed by mid-September.