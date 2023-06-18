Skip to Content
Top Stories

Freedom Boulevard Reconstruction project starts on Monday

Map of where the Freedom Boulevard Reconstruction Project will take place
City of Watsonville
Map of where the Freedom Boulevard Reconstruction Project will take place
By
Published 5:14 PM

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Watsonville announced that construction crews will begin the first phase of paving for the Freedom Boulevard Reconstruction Project.

Both southbound lanes on Freedom Boulevard between Crestview Drive and Sydney Avenue will be closed. City officials said that two-way traffic will be shifted to the northbound lanes.

City officials said that the area most likely to the most traffic is a two-mile stretch of Freedom Boulevard between Crestview Drive and Sydney Avenue.

The alternate routes that drivers can take during construction are the following:

Southbound: Use Green Valley Road to Pennsylvania Drive or Green Valley Road to Main Street

Northbound: Use Main Street to Pennsylvania Drive or Main Street to Green Valley Road.

The project has five different phases of paving with each of the phases taking 10 days to complete. City officials say that the last phase is expected to be completed by mid-September.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Derrick Ow

Assignment Editor for KION News Channel 5/46

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content