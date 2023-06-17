Seaside celebrates 4th annual Juneteenth Jubilee

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- While the holiday is still a few days away, people in Seaside are celebrating the city’s fourth annual Juneteenth Jubilee.

The atmosphere was electric with the community coming together with food, fun, and unity. One of the organizers of the event and the Pastor of New Missionary Baptist Church in Salinas, Artis Smith, said that this year is different from all the other years this event has been put on.

“We seem to have done this out of pain,” Smith said. “But this year, we're doing out of purpose, no celebration, you know, and so, I think this year is so much more important, because, you know, we're kind of on the other side of COVID-19, kind of on the other side of you know, George Floyd. And so we're just really here to celebrate and to make sure that we all have a good time and that we all speak the same voice and bring our voices together in the spirit of unity.”

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the last slaves in Texas learned they were free two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation into law. More than a hundred years later, the holiday is bringing people together in Seaside.

Terrance Albritton, who helped MC and plan the event said it helps to bring cultural awareness to our area.

“I think it's to bring awareness in the city about our culture and where we come from,” Albritton said. “And the things that we stand for in our history. But also, I think it's just a beautiful thing to do for the community kids to come out.”

A Seaside local who performed at the event, Knowledge, told KION that he’s happy to see so many members of the community turn out for the jubilee, especially kids and teens.

“I feel like we got more youth engagement,” Knowledge said. “I'm seeing a lot more participants. People calling me and hitting me up like, bro, you're going to the Juneteenth event. I'm like, yeah, I'm performing.”

The mayor of Seaside, Ian Oglesby, was also in attendance and said that the annual celebration is one way the city is working to bring people of different backgrounds together.

“It's another step in the city of Seaside's commitment to inclusiveness, equity and diversity,” Oglesby said. “You know, diversity is our strength in the city of Seaside and we want to celebrate all cultures.”

The jubilee had lots of food, performances, and plenty of ways to support our area's local black-owned businesses. Also in 2021, Juneteenth was officially declared a federal holiday.