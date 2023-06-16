Staying safe this hiking season on the Central Coast

Monterey Co, Calif. (KION-TV)- Summertime means hiking time for many who live and visit the Central Coast. Surprisingly, many are unprepared when hitting the trails.

The Golden State is known to be one of the best places for hiking, with the beaches, valleys ad mountains, Monterey County has nearly 60 trails to choose from in our county, state and national parks.

"I love it I look forward to it," explains local resident Rhonda Loader of Carmel Valley.

While the beauty in Monterey County is unmeasured, nature can be unforgiving.

Bryan Flores, Chief of Parks for Monterey County warns that "anything can happen when you're out there. You can slip and fall, get dehydrated, disoriented...there are a lot of crossing trails and you can end up farther away from your car then you intended" which can cause you to end up coming down the hills in the dark which is dangerous.

Plus the trails are strenuous and with elevations up to 2,000 feet within just a couple of miles.

Flores advises staying on the trails, having a paper map that is provided at the parks, bringing a whistle in case you get lost or injured, don't approach wildlife, and keeping your dog on a leash for the dog's safety. And the most important tip-bring water!

He explained it's easy to get dehydrated and tired. Unfortunately, a couple's dog passed away last year while hiking and having no water. The dog collapsed and died from heat exhaustion, he said. Bring more water than you think you'll need, he said.

Other tips: wear sturdy hiking shoes, watch for poison oak, and always let someone know you are hiking and what time you plan on returning home.