SPCA Monterey County rescues ducklings stuck under overflow grate

Published 11:32 AM

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- SPCA Monterey County Wildlife Center said they rescued ducklings on Wednesday and reunited them with their mother.

The four ducklings were trapped under a grate attached to their pond. The mother duck was walking in circles around the grate, quacking and trying to reach her brood, said SPCA Monterey County.

The ducklings had fallen around six feet into the drain and their mother could not reach them. "SPCA Wildlife Technician Alexis removed the grate with the help of a nearby homeowner and gently rescued the ducklings one by one with a long net," said SPCA Monterey County.

The ducklings were found to be healthy, active, and uninjured. The mother flew away during the commission.

A crate with the rescued ducklings was taken to the far end of the pond. The ducklings were then reunited with their mother.

