Monterey County Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers posing as Captain

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is warning people about scam calls.

"Scammers are making phone calls and identifying themselves as Captain Darlington and soliciting money from victims due to outstanding warrants," said deputies.

One of the numbers that are calling people is (831)221-6415. This number doesn't belong to the Sheriff's Office.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says they will not call to demand or request money for any reason. If you get a call like that report it deputies immediately.

