Greenfield Police stop by lemonade stand

Greenfield Police Department
Published 5:03 PM

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police wanted to show support for young entrepreneurs on Friday.

Charlie and Dylen set up a lemonade stand on the 800 block of Apple Avenue, behind Valero.

Greenfield Police and Fire Departments, Monterey County Probation Officers, Greenfield Union School District employees, construction workers, and other community members stopped by two support the two youths.

"Let's continue to support our youth and build a stronger, safer, and more connected community together," said Greenfield Police.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

