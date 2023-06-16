Skip to Content
Top Stories

CAL FIRE eight day perscribed burn planned for Fremont Peak Area

By
Published 4:34 PM

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE announced that they will hold a multi-day prescribed burn starting on June 21 to June 29.

The burn will be in the Fremont Peak Area of San Benito County and aims to reinforce the shaded fuel break along San Juan Canyon Road. This will reduce fuel by removing brush and downed woody debris.

Fire crews will be on site 24 hours a day until the burn is complete. Smoke will be visible from the San Juan Valley, Hollister, Highway 156 in Monterey and San Benito Counties and Highway 101 in Salinas.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content