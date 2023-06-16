CAL FIRE eight day perscribed burn planned for Fremont Peak Area

SAN JUAN BAUTISTA, Calif. (KION-TV)- CAL FIRE announced that they will hold a multi-day prescribed burn starting on June 21 to June 29.

The burn will be in the Fremont Peak Area of San Benito County and aims to reinforce the shaded fuel break along San Juan Canyon Road. This will reduce fuel by removing brush and downed woody debris.

Fire crews will be on site 24 hours a day until the burn is complete. Smoke will be visible from the San Juan Valley, Hollister, Highway 156 in Monterey and San Benito Counties and Highway 101 in Salinas.