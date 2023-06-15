Suspect wanted for recording inside women’s bathroom at Sand City Target

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police said they are investigating a reported incident that occurred inside the women's bathroom at the Sand City Target on May 28.

Officers arrived and talked to a female victim who said she noticed a man recording her from a stall while she was washing her hands after using the bathroom.

The victim contacted Target security, who spoke with the subject before he fled," said police.

The victim's sister also said she noticed the suspect's black shoes in a different stall of the same bathroom and hour prior, per police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 20 to 35 years of age with a scarred or shaved left eyebrow.

If you recognize this person, email Officer Browning at cbrowning@sandcitypd.org or sandcityrecords@sandcitypd.org.