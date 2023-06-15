Skip to Content
Top Stories

Suspect wanted for recording inside women’s bathroom at Sand City Target

Sand City Police
By
Published 2:24 PM

SAND CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sand City Police said they are investigating a reported incident that occurred inside the women's bathroom at the Sand City Target on May 28.

Officers arrived and talked to a female victim who said she noticed a man recording her from a stall while she was washing her hands after using the bathroom.

The victim contacted Target security, who spoke with the subject before he fled," said police.

The victim's sister also said she noticed the suspect's black shoes in a different stall of the same bathroom and hour prior, per police.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, around 20 to 35 years of age with a scarred or shaved left eyebrow.

If you recognize this person, email Officer Browning at cbrowning@sandcitypd.org or sandcityrecords@sandcitypd.org.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content