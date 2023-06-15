State Department of Housing and Community Development awards $1.65 million to City of Salinas for affordable housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Tuesday, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced that the City of Salinas will receive $1.65 million from the Prohousing Incentive Pilot (PIP) Program.

Salinas was one of 18 cities to receive funds from this incentive pilot program. The City was eligible for this funding because they achieved a Prohousing Designation from the state.

They were the only city in the Central Coast Region to receive the prohousing designation from the state.

The designation creates an opportunity to add an additional funding source that supports efforts in fast tracking the process and preservation of affordable housing in the community.

City officials say that they plan on using those funds on starting programs to encourage home ownership and down payment assistance. They will also use those funds for the rehabilitation and preservation of affordable housing.

To see the list of cities and counties that got the funding, click here.